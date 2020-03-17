Corporacion America Airports SA handles 6.4m pax in Feb-2020
Corporación América Airports SA reported (16-Mar-2020) the following traffic highlights across its airports for Feb-2020:
- Passengers: 6.4 million, -0.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 3.7 million, +3.0%;
- International: 2.1 million, -2.1%;
- Transit: 643,000, -11.7%;
- By countries:
- Argentina: 3.4 million, -3.7%;
- Brazil: 1.5 million, -0.4%;
- Italy: 433,000, +0.9%;
- Peru: 307,000, +24.3%;
- Armenia: 196,000, +17.6%;
- Ecuador: 378,000, +10.5%;
- Uruguay: 193,000, -8.7%;
- Cargo: 28,200 tons, -16.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 64,900, -2.4%. [more - original PR]
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.Find Out More