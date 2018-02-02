Corporacion America launches USD486m IPO

Corporacion America announced (01-Feb-2018) the pricing for its IPO of 28,571,429 common shares at USD17 per common share, valuing the offering at USD485.7 million. Underwriters were granted a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 4,285,714 shares to cover over allotments. Shares commenced trade on New York Stock Exchange on 01-Feb-2018. Oppenheimer, BofA, Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are acting as joint book runners and Santander is acting as co-manager in the offering. [more - original PR - French] [more - original PR I] [more - original PR II]
2-Feb-2018 12:37 PM