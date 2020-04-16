16-Apr-2020 8:35 AM
Corporacion America Airports reports 48.7% traffic decline in Mar-2020 due to travel restrictions
Corporacion America Airports reported (15-Apr-2020 total passenger traffic in Mar-2020 decreased 48.7% year-on-year, reflecting lower travel demand and restrictions imposed by various governments. It reported the following highlights by region:
- Argentina: Total passenger traffic decreased by 49.9% as a result of certain travel restriction measures implemented by government in mid Mar-2020 in order to restrict both international and domestic flights;
- Italy: Traffic decline of 82.9% due to temporary closure of Florence Peretola Airport traffic down 83.8% and Pisa Galileo Galilei Airport traffic down 82.4%;
- Brazil: Traffic dropped 38.4% driven by a 39.4% decline in domestic passenger traffic and a 42.1% decline in international passenger traffic;
- Uruguay: Traffic declined 45.6% due to COVID-19 containment measures implemented by the government including travel restrictions from certain countries, including Argentina, US and certain countries in Europe;
- Armenia: Traffic decreased by 38.2% as a result of travel restrictions imposed in late Mar-2020 including border closures. [more - original PR]