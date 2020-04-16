Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Apr-2020 8:35 AM

Corporacion America Airports reports 48.7% traffic decline in Mar-2020 due to travel restrictions

Corporacion America Airports reported (15-Apr-2020 total passenger traffic in Mar-2020 decreased 48.7% year-on-year, reflecting lower travel demand and restrictions imposed by various governments. It reported the following highlights by region:

  • Argentina: Total passenger traffic decreased by 49.9% as a result of certain travel restriction measures implemented by government in mid Mar-2020 in order to restrict both international and domestic flights;
  • Italy: Traffic decline of 82.9% due to temporary closure of Florence Peretola Airport traffic down 83.8% and Pisa Galileo Galilei Airport traffic down 82.4%;
  • Brazil: Traffic dropped 38.4% driven by a 39.4% decline in domestic passenger traffic and a 42.1% decline in international passenger traffic;
  • Uruguay: Traffic declined 45.6% due to COVID-19 containment measures implemented by the government including travel restrictions from certain countries, including Argentina, US and certain countries in Europe;
  • Armenia: Traffic decreased by 38.2% as a result of travel restrictions imposed in late Mar-2020 including border closures. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More