22-May-2019 11:53 AM
Corporacion America Airports pax pass 20m in 1Q2019
Corporación América Airports SA reported (21-May-2019) the following traffic highlights for 1Q2019:
- Passengers: 20.4 million, +4.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 11.5 million, +9.1%;
- International: 6.6 million, -2.3%;
- Transit: 2.3 million, -0.9%;
- By country:
- Argentina: 11.0 million, +7.0%;
- Brazil: 5.0 million, +0.1%;
- Italy: 1.4 million, +1.6%;
- Ecuador: 1.1 million, +7.5%;
- Peru: 800,000, -5.7%;
- Armenia: 600,000, +10.4%;
- Uruguay: 600,000, -6.2%;
- Cargo: 104,800 tons, +6.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 212,700, -0.3%. [more - original PR]
