15-Feb-2022 4:49 PM

Corporacion America Airports pax down 58% to 36.7m in 2021, compared to 2019

Corporación América Airports SA reported (17-Jan-2022) the following traffic highlights across its airports:

  • Dec-2021:
    • Passengers: 4.7 million, -33.2% compared to Dec-2019;
      • Domestic: 3.0 million, -26.5%;
      • International: 1.1 million, -48.3%;
      • Transit: 544,000, -25.4%;
      • By country:
    • Cargo: 32,000 tons, -12.0%;
    • Aircraft movements: 57,300, -19.8%;
  • 2021:
    • Passengers: 36.7 million, -57.6% compared to 2019;
      • Domestic: 22.5 million, -52.7%;
      • International: 8.2 million, -70.8%;
      • Transit: 4.9 million, -41.1%;
      • By country:
    • Cargo: 323,500 tons, -23.8%;
    • Aircraft movements: 497,200, -42.0%. [more - original PR]

