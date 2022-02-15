15-Feb-2022 4:49 PM
Corporacion America Airports pax down 58% to 36.7m in 2021, compared to 2019
Corporación América Airports SA reported (17-Jan-2022) the following traffic highlights across its airports:
- Dec-2021:
- Passengers: 4.7 million, -33.2% compared to Dec-2019;
- Cargo: 32,000 tons, -12.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 57,300, -19.8%;
- 2021:
- Passengers: 36.7 million, -57.6% compared to 2019;
- Domestic: 22.5 million, -52.7%;
- International: 8.2 million, -70.8%;
- Transit: 4.9 million, -41.1%;
- By country:
- Cargo: 323,500 tons, -23.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 497,200, -42.0%. [more - original PR]
- Passengers: 36.7 million, -57.6% compared to 2019;