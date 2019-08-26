26-Aug-2019 9:06 AM
Corporacion America Airports handles 19.8m pax in 2Q2019
Corporación América Airports SA reported (23-Aug-2019) the following traffic highlights for 2Q2019:
- Passengers: 19.8 million, +3.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 11.1 million, +8.7%;
- International: 6.8 million, -0.9%;
- Transit: 1.9 million, -5.2%;
- By country:
- Argentina: 9.9 million, +12.3%;
- Brazil: 4.3 million, -9.8%;
- Italy: 2.4 million, stable;
- Ecuador: 1.1 million, +2.1%;
- Peru: 900,000, +4.5%;
- Armenia: 700,000, +8.9%;
- Uruguay: 500,000, -2.1%;
- Cargo: 104,700 tons, +6.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 206,900, -4.0%. [more - original PR]
