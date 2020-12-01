Corporación América Airports extends Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 concession by 10 years

Corporación América Airports announced (30-Nov-2020) an agreement to extend the concession of Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 for 10 years until 2038. The extension is part of an agreement entered by AA2000 and ORSNA with an aim to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in its operations and further includes the commitment by AA2000 of incremental capital expenditures of approximately USD500 million to be undertaken between 2022 and 2027 for expansion projects. The concession agreement extension is subject to the issuance of a presidential decree as is customary in processes like this. [more - original PR]