Corporacion America Airports details Mar-2019 traffic figures

Corporacion America Airports reported (15-Apr-2019) a 2.6% year-on-year increase in total passenger traffic in Mar-2019, primarily reflecting growth of 6.6% in Argentina and 7.3% in Ecuador, partially offset by declines across most other countries of operations. Corporacion America Airports noted the Easter holidays fall in Apr-2019, while in 2018 they fell in March. Details include:



Argentina: Total passenger traffic increased 6.6% mainly driven by a 14.8% increase in domestic passengers, benefiting from the launch of several new routes and the addition of new carriers during 2018, together with a mix-shift to domestic from international travel by local passengers. This was partially offset by a 7.4% decline in international passengers, reflecting continued challenging macro conditions;

Italy : Passenger traffic declined 2.2%, reflecting the Easter school holidays, which fall in April in 2019;

Brazil : Passenger traffic declined 3.2%, impacted by an approximate 20% reduction in Avianca Brazil ASKs which also announced cancellation of certain routes at several Brazilian airports starting Apr-2019, and to a lesser extent a reduction in less profitable routes and frequencies by LATAM Airlines Brazil as it seeks to optimise operations at Brasilia International Airport ;

Ecuador: Passenger traffic increased 7.3%, with international passenger traffic at Guayaquil Airport up 14.2%, mainly attributed to the continued good performance of the Spirit Airlines service to Fort Lauderdale, the addition of three weekly frequencies by COPA Airlines and the start of operations by JetBlue which opened seven times weekly Fort Lauderdale service;

Uruguay : Passenger traffic reduced 10.3%, mainly impacted by macro conditions experienced in Argentina and the Easter holidays effect, together with the cancellation of Avianca 's daily service to Bogota El Dorado International Airport ;

Cargo: Volume increased 4.4% in mainly due to a 69.4% increase in Brazil, offset by a 9.3% decline in Argentina, related to the continued challenging macroeconomic conditions;

Aircraft movements: reduced 3.2% in Mar-2019, mainly as a result of a 13.3% decline in Brazil. [more - original PR]