25-Aug-2020 2:29 PM
Corporacion America Airports details contract re-equilibrium clauses by market
Corporacion America Airports (CAA) detailed (20-Aug-2020) requests for contract re-equilibrium as follows:
- Concession contracts in Argentina, Armenia and Italy allow for guaranteed returns.
- In Italy, subsequent to the end of 2Q2020, the regulator granted a two year extension to all airport concessions in the country;
- The concession contracts in Brazil and Ecuador have force majeure re-equilibrium clauses.
- In Brazil, CAA filed a formal request in connection with the economic re-equilibrium of the Brasilia International Airport and Natal Aluízio Alves International Airport concessions;
- In Ecuador, CAA had already filed a request to begin an economic re-equilibrium process for the Guayaquil Jose Joaquin de Olmedo Airport concession;
- In Uruguay, CAA started the process to request an economic compensation to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in Montevideo Carrasco Airport. The amounts and mechanisms for compensation will be negotiated with authorities. CAA is in the initial stages of these processes, which require going through administrative regulatory channels. [more - original PR]