Become a CAPA Member
Loading
25-Aug-2020 2:29 PM

Corporacion America Airports details contract re-equilibrium clauses by market

Corporacion America Airports (CAA) detailed (20-Aug-2020) requests for contract re-equilibrium as follows:

  • Concession contracts in Argentina, Armenia and Italy allow for guaranteed returns.
    • In Italy, subsequent to the end of 2Q2020, the regulator granted a two year extension to all airport concessions in the country;
  • The concession contracts in Brazil and Ecuador have force majeure re-equilibrium clauses.
  • In Ecuador, CAA had already filed a request to begin an economic re-equilibrium process for the Guayaquil Jose Joaquin de Olmedo Airport concession;
  • In Uruguay, CAA started the process to request an economic compensation to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in Montevideo Carrasco Airport. The amounts and mechanisms for compensation will be negotiated with authorities. CAA is in the initial stages of these processes, which require going through administrative regulatory channels. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More