25-Aug-2020 2:32 PM

Corporacion America Airports details 2Q2020 revenue decline by markets

Corporacion America Airports reported (20-Aug-2020) an 80.2% year-on-year reduction in consolidated revenues in 2Q2020, mainly driven by lower non-construction revenues across most segments, reflecting the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and currency depreciation in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. Aeronautical revenue accounted for 9.8% of total revenues and declined by 95.7% year-on-year. Aeronautical revenue by market was as follows:

Non-Aeronautical revenues accounted for 90.2% of total revenues and declined 67.5%. [more - original PR]

