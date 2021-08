Corporación América Airports Jul-2021 pax down 60.4% compared to Jul-2019

Corporación América Airports reported (16-Aug-2021) the following traffic highlights across its network for Jul-2021:

Passengers: 3.2 million, -60.4% compared to Jul-2019;

Cargo: 27,400 tonnes, -22.1%;

Aircraft movements: 45,000, -42.1;

Regional highlights include:

Brazil ; Passengers: 1.2 million, -33.6%; Cargo: 4852 tonnes, -41.6%; Aircraft movements: 10,593, -26%;

; Argentina ; Passengers: 851,000, -79%; Cargo: 14,407 tonnes, -21.5%; Aircraft movements: 17,724, -55.8%;

; Italy ; Passengers: 397,000, -55.3%; Cargo: 1354 tonnes, +16.9%; Aircraft movements: 5480, -36.3%.

;

The company handled 15.1 million passengers across its network in the seven months ended Jul-2021, down 68.8% on the same period in 2019. [more - original PR]