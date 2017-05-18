ACI EUROPE outlines Brexit and regional airports agenda

ACI EUROPE outlined (16-May-2017) its regional airports and Brexit agendas, ahead of its conference on regional airports. Highlights include:

Improving traffic: 2017: Traffic +7.9% versus an industry average of +6.9%;

Developing connectivity: LCCs growing intra-European route networks at a slower pace. Over the past three years, LCCs have reduced their aircraft bases at regional airports by 11%;

Economic sustainability: 53% of airports with less five million passengers p/a are loss making, a reflection of high fixed capital costs involved in operating an airport and the importance of economies of scale;

Brexit:

EU-27 ’s regional airports with less than one million passengers p/a are the most dependent on connectivity with the UK (15.4%); ACI EUROPE continues to highlight airports’ exposure to Brexit and the potential fallout for air passengers, to the relevant Brexit negotiation teams. [more - original PR]

