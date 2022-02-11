Corendon Dutch Airlines offers in seat ordering through AirFi platform

Corendon Dutch Airlines partnered (10-Feb-2022) with AirFi to launch an in seat ordering service across the carrier's three Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The Corendon Café is fully integrated with AirFi's electronic point of sale solution (ePOS) and inflight entertainment (IFE) system, enabling passengers to access the platform on their mobile devices through the onboard WiFi. Once the IFE system has been turned on, crews will perform a first trolley service before activating the new service, enhancing access for passengers to purchase refreshments or duty free items. Passengers can also see their order status via messaging on the IFE platform, with cashless payment taken following the delivery of the item. The airline is currently trialling optimised loading, using data from AirFi's ePOS solution. [more - original PR]