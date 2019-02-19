Corendon Airlines to launch Cologne/Bonn base in May-2019

Corendon Airlines announced (18-Feb-2019) plans to open a base at Cologne/Bonn Airport from May-2019. The carrier will station one Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft at the base and operate 25 times weekly to the following 11 destinations:

The carrier will also deploy 737-800 aircraft to operate the routes. Corendon Airlines plans to offer 260,000 seats on the services. Corendon Airlines CEO Yıldıray Karaer said: "For the years ahead, we expect to continue our Cologne/Bonn operations with increasing the number of based aircrafts, and also expanding our portfolio through popular holiday destinations and especially Anatolia". [more - original PR]