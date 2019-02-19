19-Feb-2019 10:07 AM
Corendon Airlines to launch Cologne/Bonn base in May-2019
Corendon Airlines announced (18-Feb-2019) plans to open a base at Cologne/Bonn Airport from May-2019. The carrier will station one Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft at the base and operate 25 times weekly to the following 11 destinations:
- Antalya: Daily;
- Izmir: Three times weekly;
- Gazipasa: Weekly;
- Heraklion: Three times weekly;
- Hurghada: Twice weekly;
- Fuerteventura: Weekly;
- Gran Canaria: Weekly;
- Kos: Twice weekly;
- Palma de Mallorca: Twice weekly;
- Rhodes: Twice weekly;
- Tenerife: Weekly.
The carrier will also deploy 737-800 aircraft to operate the routes. Corendon Airlines plans to offer 260,000 seats on the services. Corendon Airlines CEO Yıldıray Karaer said: "For the years ahead, we expect to continue our Cologne/Bonn operations with increasing the number of based aircrafts, and also expanding our portfolio through popular holiday destinations and especially Anatolia". [more - original PR]