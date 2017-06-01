1-Jun-2017 10:22 AM
Corendon Airlines Europe launches operations
Corendon Airlines announced (May-2017) the establishment of its third airline Corendon Airlines Europe. The carrier is registered in Malta and operated its maiden flight to Naples on 26-May-2017. Corendon Tourism Group chairman Yıldıray Karaer stated: "After Turkey and Holland we now have established a third company in Malta. On one hand we hope to expand our flight network and on the other hand we hope to offer easy solutions for flights within Europe to the tour operators we cooperate with". Mr Karaer added the carrier will operate to destinations such as Berlin, Duesseldorf, Leipzig, Munich, Linz, Tel Aviv and Crete in summer 2017 with one Boeing 737-800 (9H-TJG). [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Turkish - II]