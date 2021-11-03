Copenhagen Kastrup Airport Sep-2021 traffic down 53.8% compared to Sep-2019
Copenhagen Kastrup Airport reported (02-Nov-2021) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2021:
- Passengers: 1.3 million, -53.8% compared to Sep-2019;
- Denmark: 119,995, -13.3%;
- Europe: 1.1 million, -52.8%;
- Intercontinental: 57,439, -80.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 14,044, -41.1%;
- Denmark: 2126, -16.2%;
- Europe: 11,165, -43.5%;
- Intercontinental: 753, -50.5%.
Aalborg, Stockholm, Oslo, Amsterdam and London were the most popular destinations. [more - original PR]
