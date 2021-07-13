Become a CAPA Member
13-Jul-2021 10:36 AM

Copenhagen Kastrup Airport Jun-2021 pax down 82.6% on Jun-2019 levels

Copenhagen Kastrup Airport reported (12-Jul-2021) the following traffic highlights from Jun-2021:

  • Passengers: 512,945, - 82.6% compared to Jun-2019;
    • Domestic: 71,032, -50.6%;
    • Europe: 395,881, -83.9%;
    • Intercontinental: 46,032, -86.55;
  • Aircraft movements: 7309, -69.4%;
    • Domestic: 1413, -41.3%;
    • Europe: 5232, -73.7%;
    • Intercontinental: 664, -58.1%.

Aalborg, Amsterdam and Palma de Mallorca were the three most popular destinations. [more - original PR]

