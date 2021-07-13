13-Jul-2021 10:36 AM
Copenhagen Kastrup Airport Jun-2021 pax down 82.6% on Jun-2019 levels
Copenhagen Kastrup Airport reported (12-Jul-2021) the following traffic highlights from Jun-2021:
- Passengers: 512,945, - 82.6% compared to Jun-2019;
- Domestic: 71,032, -50.6%;
- Europe: 395,881, -83.9%;
- Intercontinental: 46,032, -86.55;
- Aircraft movements: 7309, -69.4%;
- Domestic: 1413, -41.3%;
- Europe: 5232, -73.7%;
- Intercontinental: 664, -58.1%.
Aalborg, Amsterdam and Palma de Mallorca were the three most popular destinations. [more - original PR]