Copenhagen Kastrup Airport reports busiest April with 2.4m pax in Apr-2017

Copenhagen Kastrup Airport passenger numbers up 6% - traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

Passengers: 2.4 million, +5.6% year-on-year; Domestic: 125,231, -13.6%; International: 2.3 million, +6.9%;

Aircraft movements: 21,110, -5.1%; Domestic: 2267, -11.9%; International: 18,843, -4.2%.



Copenhagen Kastrup Airport reported (10-May-2017) Apr-2017 was the busiest April in the airport's history. The record number of passengers was due in particular to the Easter holiday, with an extraordinarily high number of Danes opting to go long haul. CEO Thomas Woldybe commented: "The growth of 17.1% in long-haul intercontinental trips indicates, among other things, that more Danes are choosing to travel long haul even during slightly shorter holidays like Easter. Much of the growth is being generated by newer routes such as SAS’s routes to Miami and Boston and Norwegian’s seasonal route to Oakland near San Francisco". [more - original PR]