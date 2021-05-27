Copenhagen Kastrup Airport CEO: Crucial that traffic returns soon for airport to remain competitive

Copenhagen Kastrup Airport (CPH) CEO Thomas Woldbye said (18-May-2021) it is "crucial" that passenger traffic starts to return soon if the airport is to stay competitive, continue investing in sustainability, facilitate access to Denmark, and remain an attractive investment for its owners. Mr Woldbye believes the airport will emerge from the COVID-19 crisis with "significantly higher operating efficiency, more digitalisation and an efficient infrastructure". He added that SAS, which accounts for one third of traffic at the airport, has indicated that it "intends to consolidate its business at CPH". [more - original PR]