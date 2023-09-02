Copenhagen Kastrup Airport announces new tariff agreement for 2024 to 2027

Copenhagen Kastrup Airport announced (31-Aug-2023) a new tariff agreement with SAS and Norwegian for the period from 01-Jan-2024 to 31-Dec-2027. Tariffs at the airport have decreased 9% since 2017 and are expected to increase approximately 28% following the agreement, from an average of DKK170 (EUR22.79) to DKK217 (EUR29.09) per passenger. Copenhagen Airports CEO Thomas Woldbye stated: "In the coming years, the airport and the airlines will have predictability in the business and a common platform for cooperation on, for example, investments, route development, efficient operations and the green transition". The main elements of the agreement are now formalised and will be submitted to the airlines that are not part of the agreement, and subsequently to Denmark's Trafikstyrelsen for approval. [more - original PR - Danish]