21-May-2019 8:36 PM
Copenhagen Airports forecasts revenue decline for FY2019
Copenhagen Airports A/S published (21-May-2019) the following financial outlook for FY2019:
- Revenue: Decline of 0% to 1%;
- Total number of Copenhagen Kastrup Airport (CPH) passengers is expected to increase, providing a favourable impact on revenue, although this growth is expected to be more than outweighed by the reduction in airport charges as of 01-Apr-2018 and the new charges agreement valid as of Apr-2019;
- Profit before tax: DKK1250 million (EUR167.4 million) to DKK1350 million (EUR180.8 million);
- Operating costs are expected to be higher compared to 2018, primarily due to the expected rise in passenger numbers, stricter regulatory requirements and cost inflation;
- Capital expenditure: CPH expects to maintain the investment level of DKK1.8 billion (EUR241.0 million) to DKK2.1 billion (EUR281.2 million) in 2019 to accommodate planned growth. Investments include expansion of terminal 3 airside, widebody capacity expansion, expanding pier E, establishing baggage factory west, new aircraft stands and investments in non aeronautical projects. [more - original PR]