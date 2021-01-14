Copenhagen Airport reports 2020 was worst pax trjaffic result since 1970

Become a CAPA Member
Copenhagen Kastrup Airport reported (13-Jan-2021) its worst passenger traffic result since 1970 in 2020. "The COVID-19 pandemic and the expanding health crisis made 2020 a historic low point for aviation and for Copenhagen Airport", chief commercial officer Peter Krogsgaard commented. Mr Krogsgaard added that the airport is hopeful a recovery can begin from summer 2021 with the rollout of the vaccine, "especially if international rules are devised on a COVID-19 certificate". [more - original PR]

