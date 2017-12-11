Copenhagen Airport to reduce charges, incentive feeder operations from regional airports in 2018

Copenhagen Airports A/S announced (08-Dec-2017) two sets of charges reductions to strengthen the position of Copenhagen Kastrup Airport, entering effect from 01-Apr-2018. Overall airport charges will be reduced by an average of 10%, while charges for operations from Copenhagen to "regional airports" will be reduced 35%. Regional airports in Denmark, Norway, Lithuania and Poland, among others, will be available under the regional incentive scheme. Copenhagen Airports A/S chairman Lars Nørby Johansen said: "Both from the political side and from airlines, there has been a wish for lower airport charges... We've listened to that". Mr Johansen added the airport wants to "respond to the new regulation" set out by the Danish Government in mid 2017, and "create a good common starting point for the upcoming charges negotiations". [more - original PR]