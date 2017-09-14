Macquarie enters agreement to divest Copenhagen Airport stake

Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH) announced (13-Sep-2017) Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension (ATP) entered a conditional agreement with Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund III on the purchase of shares in CPHs ultimate parent company, Kastrup Airport Parents ApS (KAP). KAP indirectly owns a controlling influence in CPH with an aggregate holding of 57.7% of all shares and votes. ATP and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) expect the agreement will be completed in 4Q2017, subject to merger control clearance and completion. The agreement will result in ATP and OTPP jointly controlling the 57.7% shareholding of CPH. [more - original PR]