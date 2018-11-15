Become a CAPA Member
15-Nov-2018 2:30 PM

Copa updates 2018 outlook and provides 2019 preliminary outlook

Copa Holdings updated (14-Nov-2018) its guidance as follows:

  • 2018:
    • Capacity ASM: Around +8%;    
    • Operating margin: Around +12%;
    • Load factor: Around 84%;
    • RASM: USD 10.4 cents;
    • CASM excluding fuel: USD 6.2 cents;
    • Fuel price per gallon: USD2.35.
  • 2019:
    • Capacity ASM: Around +3%;
    • Operating margin: Between +11% and +13%;
    • CASM excluding fuel: USD 6.2 cents;
    • Fuel price per gallon: USD2.35. [more - original PR]

