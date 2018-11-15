15-Nov-2018 2:30 PM
Copa updates 2018 outlook and provides 2019 preliminary outlook
Copa Holdings updated (14-Nov-2018) its guidance as follows:
- 2018:
- Capacity ASM: Around +8%;
- Operating margin: Around +12%;
- Load factor: Around 84%;
- RASM: USD 10.4 cents;
- CASM excluding fuel: USD 6.2 cents;
- Fuel price per gallon: USD2.35.
- 2019:
- Capacity ASM: Around +3%;
- Operating margin: Between +11% and +13%;
- CASM excluding fuel: USD 6.2 cents;
- Fuel price per gallon: USD2.35. [more - original PR]