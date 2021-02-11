Become a CAPA Member
11-Feb-2021 4:14 PM

Copa reports USD600m net loss for 2020

Copa Holdings reported (10-Feb-2021) a net loss of USD598.6 million in 2020, or USD14.08 per share. Excluding special items, Copa would have reported a net loss of USD259.5 million. Special items for the full year include USD191.2 million in total impairment charges related to the Boeing 737-700 fleet, a USD98.7 million unrealised mark-to-market loss on convertible notes and a USD49.2 million expected loss on Embraer assets held for sale. The company's operating loss was USD460.9 million. [more - original PR]

