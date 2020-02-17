Copa reports 'solid financial and operational results' in 4Q2019 despite grounding of MAX fleet

Copa Holdings stated (12-Feb-2020) that despite the prolonged operational and financial impact of the Boeing MAX fleet grounding, the carrier was "once again" able to deliver a strong quarter in 4Q2019, ending the year with "solid financial and operational results". A positive demand environment combined with strong commercial execution resulted in higher unit revenues, which together with lower fuel prices, partially offset unit cost pressures and lost revenue opportunities associated with the grounding of the MAX fleet and resulted in a year-on-year margin expansion. [more - original PR]