Loading
27-Feb-2018 12:52 PM

Copa Holdings: The Brazilian market 'is flatish to slightly negative'

Copa Holdings CEO Pedro Heilbron, speaking on the 4Q2017 financial results conference call, stated (22-Feb-2018) most of the market Copa operates are on a positive trend, with the exception of Brazil, "Brazil is flatish to slightly negative, after a strong unit revenue improvement or growth in most of 2017, due mostly to additional capacity". He added: "Brazil is not the only market we see some softness due to increase capacity… the other market we are seeing some softness is Argentina". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More