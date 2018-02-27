Copa Holdings: The Brazilian market 'is flatish to slightly negative'

Copa Holdings CEO Pedro Heilbron, speaking on the 4Q2017 financial results conference call, stated (22-Feb-2018) most of the market Copa operates are on a positive trend, with the exception of Brazil, "Brazil is flatish to slightly negative, after a strong unit revenue improvement or growth in most of 2017, due mostly to additional capacity". He added: "Brazil is not the only market we see some softness due to increase capacity… the other market we are seeing some softness is Argentina". [more - original PR]