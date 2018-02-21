Loading
Copa Holdings reports strong operating profit growth in 4Q and CY2017

Copa Holdings reported (21-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Operating revenue: USD675.6 million, +12.4% year-on-year;
    • Total operating costs: USD555.2 million, +4.6%;
      • Fuel: USD159.6 million, +12.3%;
      • Labour: USD111.0 million, +13.9%;
    • Operating profit: USD120.4 million, +70.4%;
    • Net profit: USD100.8 million, +11.4%;
    • Passengers: 2.5 million, +11.9%;
    • Passenger load factor: 83.2%, +1.6ppt;
    • Yield: USD 12.9 cents, +1.2%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 10.8 cents, +3.2%;
    • Revenue per ASM: USD 11.1 cents, +2.9%;
    • Cost per ASM: USD 9.1 cents, -4.2%;
    • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 6.5 cents, -6.7%;
    • Average stage length: 1292 miles, +3.9%;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Operating revenue: USD2528 million, +13.8%;
    • Total operating costs: USD2087 million, +7.3%;
      • Fuel: USD572.7 million, +8.3%;
      • Labour: USD415.1 million, +12.1%;
    • Operating profit: USD440.1 million, +59.4%;
    • Net profit: USD370 million, +10.6%;
    • Passengers: 9.5 million, +11.0%;
    • Passenger load factor: 83.2%, +2.8ppt;
    • Yield: USD 12.4 cents, +1.5%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 10.3 cents, +5.0%;
    • Revenue per ASM: USD 10.6 cents, +4.6%;
    • Cost per ASM: USD 8.7 cents, -1.4%;
    • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 6.3 cents, -1.7%;
    • Average stage length: 1282 miles, +5.7%;
    • Total assets: USD4253 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD238.8 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD2141 million. [more - original PR]

