Copa Holdings operating profit up 140% in 2Q2017

Copa Holdings reported (09-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Operating revenue: USD578.1 million, +16.8% year-on-year;
- Operating costs: USD495.1 million, +7.6%;
- Fuel: USD130.9 million, ＋4.3%;
- Labour: USD99.6 million, +13.8%;
- Operating profit: USD83.0 million, +139.9%;
- Net profit: USD63.0 million, +15.5%;
- Passenger numbers: 2.3 million, +12.6%;
- Load factor: 82.2%, +3.9ppts;
- Yield: USD11.8 cents, +3.0%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD9.7 cents, +8.2%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD10.0 cents, +7.5%;
- Cost per ASM: USD8.5 cents, -1.0%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD6.3 cents, +0.2%;
- Average stage length: 1259 miles, +5.4%;
- Total assets: USD4080 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD243.6 million;
- Total liabilities: USD2112 million. [more - original PR]