Loading
10-Aug-2017 7:54 AM

Copa Holdings operating profit up 140% in 2Q2017

Copa Holdings reported (09-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2017:

  • Operating revenue: USD578.1 million, +16.8% year-on-year;
  • Operating costs: USD495.1 million, +7.6%;
    • Fuel: USD130.9 million, ＋4.3%;
    • Labour: USD99.6 million, +13.8%;
  • Operating profit: USD83.0 million, +139.9%;
  • Net profit: USD63.0 million, +15.5%;
  • Passenger numbers: 2.3 million, +12.6%;
  • Load factor: 82.2%, +3.9ppts;
  • Yield: USD11.8 cents, +3.0%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD9.7 cents, +8.2%;
  • Revenue per ASM: USD10.0 cents, +7.5%;
  • Cost per ASM: USD8.5 cents, -1.0%;
  • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD6.3 cents, +0.2%;
  • Average stage length: 1259 miles, +5.4%;
  • Total assets: USD4080 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD243.6 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD2112 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More