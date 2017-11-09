Loading
9-Nov-2017 10:19 AM

Copa Holdings reports double digit growth in operating profit in 3Q2017

Copa Holdings reported (08-Nov-2017) financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Operating revenue: USD657.2 million, +15.6% year-on-year;
  • Operating costs: USD538.0 million, +9.4%;
    • Fuel: USD146.0 million, +3.8%;
    • Labour: USD103.8 million, +12.8%;
  • Operating profit: USD119.1 million, +55.9%;
  • Net profit: USD103.8 million, +40.2%;
  • Passenger numbers: 2.5 million, +12.9%;
  • Load factor: 85.7%, +1.5ppts;
  • Yield: USD12.0 cents, +1.3%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD10.3 cents, +3.1%;
  • Revenue per ASM: USD10.6 cents, +2.4%;
  • Cost per ASM: USD8.6 cents, -3.2%;
  • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD6.3 cents, -1.2%;
  • Average stage length: 1300 miles, +9.1%;
  • Total assets: USD4183 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD249.6 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD2141 million. [more - original PR]

