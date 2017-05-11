Loading
11-May-2017 8:27 AM

Copa Holdings reports 24% operating profit growth in 1Q2017

Copa Holdings reported (10-May-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2017:

  • Operating revenue: USD616.7 million, +10.6% year-on-year;
    • Passengers: USD601.5 million, +10.9%;
    • Cargo and mail: USD12.9 million, +2.8%;
  • Operating costs: USD499.2 million, +7.8%;
    • Fuel: USD136.3 million, +12.9%;
    • Labour: USD100.8 million, +8.2%;
  • Operating profit: USD117.5 million, +24.4%;
  • Net profit: USD102.3 million, -11.4%;
  • Passengers: 2.3 million, +6.8%;
  • Passenger load factor: 81.5%, +4.1ppts;
  • Yield: USD 12.7 cents, +0.9%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 10.4 cents, +6.3%;
  • Revenue per ASM: USD 10.6 cents, +6.0%;
  • Cost per ASM: USD 8.6 cents, +3.3%;
  • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 6.2 cents, +1.6%;
  • Average stage length: 1274 miles, +4.3%;
  • Total assets: USD3948 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD269.9 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD2022 million. [more - original PR]