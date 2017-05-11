Copa Holdings reports 24% operating profit growth in 1Q2017

Copa Holdings reported (10-May-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Operating revenue: USD616.7 million, +10.6% year-on-year; Passengers: USD601.5 million, +10.9%; Cargo and mail: USD12.9 million, +2.8%;

Operating costs: USD499.2 million, +7.8%; Fuel: USD136.3 million, +12.9%; Labour: USD100.8 million, +8.2%;

Operating profit: USD117.5 million, +24.4%;

Net profit: USD102.3 million, -11.4%;

Passengers: 2.3 million, +6.8%;

Passenger load factor: 81.5%, +4.1ppts;

Yield: USD 12.7 cents, +0.9%;

Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 10.4 cents, +6.3%;

Revenue per ASM: USD 10.6 cents, +6.0%;

Cost per ASM: USD 8.6 cents, +3.3%;

Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 6.2 cents, +1.6%;

Average stage length: 1274 miles, +4.3%;

Total assets: USD3948 million;

Cash and cash equivalents: USD269.9 million;

Total liabilities: USD2022 million. [more - original PR]