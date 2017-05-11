11-May-2017 8:27 AM
Copa Holdings reports 24% operating profit growth in 1Q2017
Copa Holdings reported (10-May-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2017:
- Operating revenue: USD616.7 million, +10.6% year-on-year;
- Passengers: USD601.5 million, +10.9%;
- Cargo and mail: USD12.9 million, +2.8%;
- Operating costs: USD499.2 million, +7.8%;
- Fuel: USD136.3 million, +12.9%;
- Labour: USD100.8 million, +8.2%;
- Operating profit: USD117.5 million, +24.4%;
- Net profit: USD102.3 million, -11.4%;
- Passengers: 2.3 million, +6.8%;
- Passenger load factor: 81.5%, +4.1ppts;
- Yield: USD 12.7 cents, +0.9%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 10.4 cents, +6.3%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD 10.6 cents, +6.0%;
- Cost per ASM: USD 8.6 cents, +3.3%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 6.2 cents, +1.6%;
- Average stage length: 1274 miles, +4.3%;
- Total assets: USD3948 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD269.9 million;
- Total liabilities: USD2022 million. [more - original PR]