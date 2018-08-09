Become a CAPA Member
9-Aug-2018 2:37 PM

Copa Holdings reports double digit profit declines in 2Q2018

Copa Holdings reported (08-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2018:

  • Operating revenue: USD634.1 million, +10.5% year-on-year;
    • Passenger: USD611.6 million, +10.5%;
    • Cargo: USD16.0 million, +14.4%;
  • Total operating costs: USD577.1 million, +16.36%;
    • Fuel: USD192.5 million, +47.1%;
    • Labour: USD108.4 million, +8.9%;
  • Operating profit: USD57.1 million, -27.3%;
  • Net profit: USD49.9 million, -14.9%;
  • Passengers: 2.5 million, +8.7%;
  • Yield: USD 11.4 cents, -2.2%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 9.5 cents, -0.7%;
  • Revenue per ASM: USD 9.8 cents, -0.6%;
  • Cost per ASM: USD 9.0 cents, +4.8%;
  • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 6.0 cents, -5.1%;
  • Average stage length: 1331 miles, +4.6%;
  • Total assets: USD4399 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD225.3 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD2182 million. [more - original PR]

