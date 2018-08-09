9-Aug-2018 2:37 PM
Copa Holdings reports double digit profit declines in 2Q2018
Copa Holdings reported (08-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Operating revenue: USD634.1 million, +10.5% year-on-year;
- Passenger: USD611.6 million, +10.5%;
- Cargo: USD16.0 million, +14.4%;
- Total operating costs: USD577.1 million, +16.36%;
- Fuel: USD192.5 million, +47.1%;
- Labour: USD108.4 million, +8.9%;
- Operating profit: USD57.1 million, -27.3%;
- Net profit: USD49.9 million, -14.9%;
- Passengers: 2.5 million, +8.7%;
- Yield: USD 11.4 cents, -2.2%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 9.5 cents, -0.7%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD 9.8 cents, -0.6%;
- Cost per ASM: USD 9.0 cents, +4.8%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 6.0 cents, -5.1%;
- Average stage length: 1331 miles, +4.6%;
- Total assets: USD4399 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD225.3 million;
- Total liabilities: USD2182 million. [more - original PR]