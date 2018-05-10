Loading
Copa Holdings reports 23% operating profit growth in 1Q2018

Copa Holdings reported (09-May-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Operating revenue: USD715.0 million, +16.2% year-on-year;
    • Passengers: USD694.9 million, +16.3%;
    • Cargo and mail: USD14.3 million, +11.5%;
  • Operating costs: USD571.6 million, +14.5%;
    • Fuel: USD174.0 million, +27.6%;
    • Labour: USD110.6 million, +9.7%;
  • Operating profit: USD143.4 million, +23.4%;
  • Net profit: USD136.5 million, +35.1%;
  • Passengers: 2.5 million, +8.9%;
  • Passenger load factor: 83.0%, +1.5ppts;
  • Yield: USD13.3 cents, +5.3%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD11.0 cents, +7.2%;
  • Revenue per ASM: USD11.4 cents, +7.2%;
  • Cost per ASM: USD9.1 cents, +5.6%;
  • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD6.3 cents, +1.1%;
  • Average stage length: 1322 miles, +3.7%;
  • Total assets: USD4330 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD196.6 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD2127 million. [more - original PR]

