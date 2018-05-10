10-May-2018 7:34 AM
Copa Holdings reports 23% operating profit growth in 1Q2018
Copa Holdings reported (09-May-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Operating revenue: USD715.0 million, +16.2% year-on-year;
- Passengers: USD694.9 million, +16.3%;
- Cargo and mail: USD14.3 million, +11.5%;
- Operating costs: USD571.6 million, +14.5%;
- Fuel: USD174.0 million, +27.6%;
- Labour: USD110.6 million, +9.7%;
- Operating profit: USD143.4 million, +23.4%;
- Net profit: USD136.5 million, +35.1%;
- Passengers: 2.5 million, +8.9%;
- Passenger load factor: 83.0%, +1.5ppts;
- Yield: USD13.3 cents, +5.3%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD11.0 cents, +7.2%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD11.4 cents, +7.2%;
- Cost per ASM: USD9.1 cents, +5.6%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD6.3 cents, +1.1%;
- Average stage length: 1322 miles, +3.7%;
- Total assets: USD4330 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD196.6 million;
- Total liabilities: USD2127 million. [more - original PR]