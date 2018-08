Copa Holdings outlined (08-Aug-2018) its 2018 guidance as follows:

Capacity (ASM) growth: Around 8%;

Operating margin: 14% to 16%;

Load Factor: 84%;

Unit revenue (RASM): USD 10.7 cents;

Unit cost ex fuel: USD 6.2 cents.

Given the continued unit revenue weakness, mainly in Brazil and Argentina, Copa is lowering its unit revenue assumption and reducing capacity growth to 8%. [more - original PR]