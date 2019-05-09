9-May-2019 3:17 PM
Copa Airlines reports stronger than expected unit revenues in 1Q2019
Copa Airlines reported (08-May-2019) "stronger than expected" yields in 1Q2019, in spite of the economic downturn in some Latin American economies. Details include:
- Consolidated revenue in 1Q2019 declined 6% year-on-year, attributed to a decline in passenger revenue;
- Passenger revenue declined by 6.6%. Load factor increased by 0.4ppts, offset by an 8.8% decrease in passenger yield leading to an 8.4% decrease in PRASM;
- Cargo and mail revenue increased by 6.8%, attributed to additional cargo volume;
- Other operating revenue increased 39.6% due to higher non-air frequent flyer programme revenues. [more - original PR]