Copa Airlines completes first 737 MAX 9 flight between Panama City and Tampa

Copa Airlines completed (20-Sep-2018) the first commercial flight of its new Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft between Panama City and Tampa. The new aircraft is the first of five 737 MAX 9s the airline is scheduled to receive between Oct-2018 and Dec-2018. The aircraft will be used to operate the airline's longest routes, including San Francisco in Dec-2019. In addition to the new aircraft, Copa Airlines also launched its new business class product, 'Dreams', featuring 16 lie flat seats. Each seat has a 16 inch touch screen with remote control power and USB connectors, and two compartments for storing personal items. The aircraft also features a new economy class product called 'Economy Extra' which consists of 24 seats with more legroom, USB inputs, AC outputs and compartments for storing personal items. Economy Extra passengers also benefit from priority status when boarding their flight. [more - original PR]