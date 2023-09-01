Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Sep-2023 11:14 AM

Copa Airlines CEO: Latin America depends on aviation for economic growth and prosperity

Copa Airlines CEO Pedro Heilbron, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (31-Aug-2023) "We try to be as environmentally responsible as possible, but we should not be in the same boat as more developed countries and economies". Mr Heilbron said: "Latin America is an underdeveloped part of the world, and aviation is also underdeveloped in Latin America. We depend on aviation for economic growth and prosperity". He added: "It would be very unfair to restrict the growth of aviation in Latin America".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More