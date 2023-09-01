Copa Airlines CEO: Latin America depends on aviation for economic growth and prosperity

Copa Airlines CEO Pedro Heilbron, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (31-Aug-2023) "We try to be as environmentally responsible as possible, but we should not be in the same boat as more developed countries and economies". Mr Heilbron said: "Latin America is an underdeveloped part of the world, and aviation is also underdeveloped in Latin America. We depend on aviation for economic growth and prosperity". He added: "It would be very unfair to restrict the growth of aviation in Latin America".