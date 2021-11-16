COP26: Transport discussion left until almost the last day

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled 'COP26 Summary – aviation discussed on 'Transport Day'', stated (12-Nov-2021) the transport sector was not discussed until almost the last day of the COP26 Climate Summit, when a coalition was announced to make a declaration that encourages net zero carbon emissions globally from air transport by 2050, and which placed emphasis on the role of ICAO in implementation. Separately, a proposal from the former Governor of the Bank of England that the financial sector should take it upon itself to meet net zero goals by 2050 has implications for the way that sector finances airlines and airports in the future, with respect to environmental goals. [more - CAPA Analysis]