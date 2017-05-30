ICAO: 'More can and should be achieved' in African states' compliance with international standards

ICAO SG Dr Fang Liu stated (29-May-2017) African states are making significant progress in complying with international civil aviation standards, but much more can and should be achieved. Dr Liu said "an increasing number of States have accepted ICAO Plans of Action, the implementation of which has resulted in an increase in the number of States that have attained and improved upon the 60% minimum EI [Effective Implementation] target in ICAO's Global Aviation Safety Plan", adding "the attainment of this target by at least 80% of States, and the resolution of all outstanding SSCs [Significant Safety Concerns], are the key safety Goals for the AFI Region in 2017". [more - original PR]