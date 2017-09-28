Consumer Ombudsman files for injunction against Finnair compensation practices

Finland's Consumer Ombudsman filed (27-Sep-2017) an application to the Market Court for an injunction for Finnair's "practice of denying passengers the full standard compensation", specifically when the reason for the cancellation or delay of a flight is an unexpected technical fault. The Ombudsman stated this "does not as such qualify as a reason for not paying the standard compensation according to the case law of the European Court of Justice". Instead of paying the passengers the standard compensation, Finnair usually offers them a voucher or cash that is lower than the standard compensation, according to the Ombudsman. The Consumer Ombudsman demanded the Market Court include a conditional fine of EUR500,000 to each of three injunctions by Finnair. [more - original PR]