Air France welcomes SNPL decision to approve Boost formation

Air France welcomed (17-Jul-2017) the decision by SNPL (Air France Pilots Union) members to approve the latest collective bargaining agreement, which allows for the formation of LCC start up Boost. More than 78% of SNPL members supported the agreement. Air France-KLM CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac said: "I welcome the spirit of responsibility shown by the Air France pilots. This agreement is the result of lengthy negotiations, which have resulted in a balanced compromise in favour of the interests of the company and all its employees. This milestone is part of Trust Together's growth and recovery trajectory, driven in particular by the project for the new airline". [more - original PR]