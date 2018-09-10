Construction of 'DHL Campus Vienna Airport' commences

DHL Global Forwarding and DHL Freight launched (09-Sep-2018) construction of the 'DHL Campus Vienna Airport' on 06-Sep-2018. The freight terminal and office building will feature 12,000sqm of warehouse space and 3500sqm of office space. The facility will serve Austria and Eastern Europe. DHL Global Forwarding MD Austria Christoph Wahl commented: "The direct proximity to the airport will reduce turnaround times and create valuable synergies with our colleagues in road transport". The facility is scheduled for completion in 1Q2019. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - German]