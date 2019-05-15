Become a CAPA Member
15-May-2019 11:22 AM

Construction commences on USD1.5bn Amazon hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, via their official Twitter accounts, announced (14-May-2019) construction commenced on Amazon's new hub at the airport. Mr Bezos said Amazon will invest USD1.5 billion in the three million sqft facility. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport stated the project will be "a huge economic driver for our region" and will create more than 2000 jobs.

