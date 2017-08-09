New York Governor marks first time MWBE firm will invest equity in public-private construction

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced (08-Aug-2017) a breakthrough with LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP), the firm building the western half of New York LaGuardia Airport. JLC Infrastructure, a JV comprising Magic Johnson Enterprises and Loop Capital Markets, will become an Minority-owned and Women-owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) with LGP, marking the first time in the state's history that there will be an MWBE firm investing equity in a public-private construction project. [more - original PR - I] [more - original PR - II]