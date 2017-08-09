Loading
9-Aug-2017 12:17 PM

New York Governor marks first time MWBE firm will invest equity in public-private construction

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced (08-Aug-2017) a breakthrough with LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP), the firm building the western half of New York LaGuardia Airport. JLC Infrastructure, a JV comprising Magic Johnson Enterprises and Loop Capital Markets, will become an Minority-owned and Women-owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) with LGP, marking the first time in the state's history that there will be an MWBE firm investing equity in a public-private construction project. [more - original PR - I] [more - original PR - II]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More