18-Oct-2018 7:04 AM

Construction begins at Los Angeles International Airport's terminals 4 and 5

American Airlines and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) began (17-Oct-2018) construction on a USD1600 million modernisation project for Los Angeles International Airport's terminals 4 and 5 on 17-Oct-2018. The airline signed a letter of intent with LAWA in Jun-2017 regarding the project, as previously reported by CAPA. The project includes the following features:

  • Upgraded and modernised terminal 4;
  • Unified 300,000sqft, 28 gate complex for terminals 4 and 5;
  • Less roadway congestion due to new Automated People Mover train system;
  • New departure hall;
  • Reconfigured ticket counter and check in areas;
  • Direct access from check in areas to security screening areas;
  • 16 lanes for security screening with automated technology;
  • Modern signage;
  • Modern finishes and restroom facilities;
  • Uograded amenities at gate areas;
  • Redesigned American Airline's employee workspace;
  • Unified departure hall between terminals 4 and 5;
  • Reconfiguration of terminal 5 ticket lobby;
  • Buildout of the Landside Access Modernization Project Core. [more - original PR]

