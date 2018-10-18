Construction begins at Los Angeles International Airport's terminals 4 and 5

American Airlines and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) began (17-Oct-2018) construction on a USD1600 million modernisation project for Los Angeles International Airport's terminals 4 and 5 on 17-Oct-2018. The airline signed a letter of intent with LAWA in Jun-2017 regarding the project, as previously reported by CAPA. The project includes the following features:

Upgraded and modernised terminal 4;

Unified 300,000sqft, 28 gate complex for terminals 4 and 5;

Less roadway congestion due to new Automated People Mover train system;

New departure hall;

Reconfigured ticket counter and check in areas;

Direct access from check in areas to security screening areas;

16 lanes for security screening with automated technology;

Modern signage;

Modern finishes and restroom facilities;

Uograded amenities at gate areas;

Redesigned American Airline's employee workspace;

Unified departure hall between terminals 4 and 5;

Reconfiguration of terminal 5 ticket lobby;

Buildout of the Landside Access Modernization Project Core. [more - original PR]