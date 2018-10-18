18-Oct-2018 7:04 AM
Construction begins at Los Angeles International Airport's terminals 4 and 5
American Airlines and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) began (17-Oct-2018) construction on a USD1600 million modernisation project for Los Angeles International Airport's terminals 4 and 5 on 17-Oct-2018. The airline signed a letter of intent with LAWA in Jun-2017 regarding the project, as previously reported by CAPA. The project includes the following features:
- Upgraded and modernised terminal 4;
- Unified 300,000sqft, 28 gate complex for terminals 4 and 5;
- Less roadway congestion due to new Automated People Mover train system;
- New departure hall;
- Reconfigured ticket counter and check in areas;
- Direct access from check in areas to security screening areas;
- 16 lanes for security screening with automated technology;
- Modern signage;
- Modern finishes and restroom facilities;
- Uograded amenities at gate areas;
- Redesigned American Airline's employee workspace;
- Unified departure hall between terminals 4 and 5;
- Reconfiguration of terminal 5 ticket lobby;
- Buildout of the Landside Access Modernization Project Core. [more - original PR]