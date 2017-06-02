Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport completes consolidation

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport announced (01-Jun-2017) the completion of the second stage of the consolidation of Sheremetyevo International Airport JSC assets:

The reorganisation took place in the form of the merger of Sheremetyevo Airport JSC with Sheremetyevo International Airport JSC;

with Sheremetyevo International Airport JSC; A corresponding entry on the wind up of Sheremetyevo Airport JSC was made in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, with Sheremetyevo International Airport JSC becoming the legal successor to Sheremetyevo Airport JSC with respect to all corresponding rights and obligations, resulting in a change in the composition of Sheremetyevo International Airport JSC shareholders and the consolidation of Sheremetyevo International Airport JSC core assets.

As a result of the reorganisation, the private strategic investor Sheremetyevo Holding, and the state represented by Federal Property Management Agency, became the primary owners of Sheremetyevo International Airport JSC stock at 66% and 30.43% respectively. The remaining stakes in Sheremetyevo International Airport JSC are owned by Aeroflot PJSC and VEB Capital. [more - original PR - English/Russian]