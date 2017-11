Jetstar Asia CEO Barathan Pasupathi, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, said (07-Nov-2017) Southeast Asian carriers are lagging behind Europe and the US in yield and profitability with some growth in Asia "not profitable at all". He said Asia will catch up with more developed markets in profitability, but the market must rationalise itself first. He said: "Consolidation has to happen at some point in time".