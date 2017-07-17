Rwanda's government signs concession agreement for USD700m Kigali Bugesera Airport

Rwanda's government signed (14-Jul-2017) a concession agreement for the construction and operation of Kigali Bugesera Airport, as it looks to position the region as a "nerve centre for business, travel, and shipping". The USD700 million project is designed to be executed across four phases, with the first phase involving approximately 27 months of construction at an estimated cost of USD400 million. The first phase is expected to be completed by 2019, at which point the airport will be able to accommodate 1.8 million passengers per annum. The airport will further sustain the development of the aviation sector by backstopping the growth of RwandAir with new facilities and training opportunities. The project is expected to provide approximately 2000 jobs for local residents. [more - original PR]