8-Jul-2019 11:43 AM
Connect Airways receives European Commission approval of Flybe acquisition
Connect Airways received (07-Jul-2019) merger control clearance from the European Commission for its acquisition of Flybe, Propius Holdings Ltd, and its investment in Stobart Air. Connect Airways will now take over full management control of Flybe, with Mark Anderson to formally assume the role of CEO of the new business. Connect Airways' leadership team will consist of personnel from both Flybe and Stobart Air. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]